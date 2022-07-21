SHERIDAN — Local gardeners arrived at Sagebrush Community Garden July 8 to an unfortunate scene: plants plucked from the soil; mud tracks through the garden; cabbages, carrots and other vegetables strewn about, destroyed and mostly uneaten. The event was the first in a string of vandalism incidents at the garden in the past two weeks, said Stella Montano, a member of the Sagebrush Community Garden Committee. 

It started July 7, Montano said, with vandals moving through the garden at night and pulling up plants by the handful. One gardener lost five cabbages; another lost a crop of rhubarb. And most uprooted plants were tossed aside rather than eaten. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

