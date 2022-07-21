SHERIDAN — Local gardeners arrived at Sagebrush Community Garden July 8 to an unfortunate scene: plants plucked from the soil; mud tracks through the garden; cabbages, carrots and other vegetables strewn about, destroyed and mostly uneaten. The event was the first in a string of vandalism incidents at the garden in the past two weeks, said Stella Montano, a member of the Sagebrush Community Garden Committee.
It started July 7, Montano said, with vandals moving through the garden at night and pulling up plants by the handful. One gardener lost five cabbages; another lost a crop of rhubarb. And most uprooted plants were tossed aside rather than eaten.
“It wasn’t a matter of someone coming and needing food. It was a matter of just vandalism,” Montano explained.
For the most part, the garden is a peaceful, fulfilling place, Montano said. It offers another food source for families looking to grow their own vegetables and a leisure activity for older adults and families alike.
But there have been a few isolated instances of vandalism at Sagebrush Community Garden before, Montano explained. At one point, someone had written something inappropriate on the garden’s chalkboard; another time someone dropped containers of hand sanitizer into the garden’s porta potties. Both incidents were chalked up to kids going through the garden.
Garden organizers spent July 8 cleaning up the garden, but did not call the police about this initial incident.
When gardeners arrived the next day to a similar sight — vegetables strewn about, mud where there shouldn’t be mud — Montano said garden organizers called the police and took photos to document the damage.
Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said the department is currently investigating reports of vandalism at the garden.
“If you see anyone suspicious in the area or anywhere…it may appear they do not belong after dark, do not contact them. Get a good description and call the Sheridan Police Department immediately,” Ringley said in a recent statement on the alleged vandalism.
Until that point, Montano said the garden’s gates remained unlocked for gardeners’ convenience, allowing everyone to water or harvest garden plots on individual schedules. But after the second incident, garden officials locked the five gates to the garden. Sagebrush Community Garden’s front gate is now locked with a combination lock while the other four fences along the garden’s circumference are padlocked. Montano called plot owners to provide the access code or keys if they typically used secondary entrances.
A few days passed without incident, Montano said. Garden plot owners stayed at the garden late into the evening, Montano said, and neighbors kept watch, checking on the garden’s activity every hour or so.
On July 11, though, volunteers noticed more damage in the garden, Montano explained. When a Sagebrush Community Garden committee member tried to mow, they found a destroyed lawn mower motor with crushed gas lines. The damage — the last of at least three incidents that took place within less than a week — was reported to the police.
Currently, Montano said everything possible is being done to stop the vandalism; police and community members are on the lookout for suspicious activity at the garden. The garden committee, which is overseen by the city of Sheridan Parks Division because the garden sits on city property, has also investigated the possibility of installing hidden cameras at the garden, Montano said.
Hopefully, the perpetrators will realize the quantity of effort and energy gardeners put into their plots at Sagebrush Community Garden as well as the food source it offers some local families, Montano said.
“I wish that these people would…hear the stories of some of the gardeners,” Montano said. “Why would you do something that hurts people like that?”
Ringley asked anyone with information about the alleged vandalism to contact SPD Sgt. Shuan Gerleman at 307-672-2413.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.