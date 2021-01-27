SHERIDAN — A final decision on the new Sheridan County School District 2 superintendent is slated for the SCSD2 Board of Trustees’ Feb. 1 meeting. This week, three finalists for the position completed interviews with five panels and a community forum to determine best fit in replacing retiring Superintendent Craig Dougherty.
Dougherty announced his retirement during the Sept. 14, 2020, board meeting. His 21-year tenure with the district ends June 2021.
The three finalists chosen for the position, who participated in the forum Tuesday evening at Sheridan High School, included Priscilla Hopkins, Teresa Rensch and Scott Stults.
Hopkins works as the executive director for early education at Denver Public Schools. Rensch works as director of education services for Konocti Unified School District in California. Stults currently works as the assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources for SCSD2.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft asked the three candidates four questions provided by the Sheridan community, bookended with opening and closing statements in the hourlong forum presented in person at Sheridan High School and through online livestreaming.
All spoke often about communication and collaboration as key components to success in a district.
Hopkins spoke of two-way communication and caring for staff, students and the community.
“I always say that the adults that are supporting children also need to be supported,” Hopkins said. “We need to continue doing that and find better ways to do that.”
She said that change happens through listening and building relationships with staff members.
Stults said he believes trust, respect and relationships are foundational to building a successful school system.
“Working in education is not easy,” Stults said. “As a result, it is imperative that as a superintendent that (teachers) know how much I care.”
Stults said his job is less about the scoreboard and more about well-rounded educational, social and emotional learning.
Rensch said communication, being present and visible, and listening and learning are key elements to success.
“The first few months (of the job) are listening and learning, and that means intentional schedule to get out and about and listen and learn from parents, students, administration, parents and community and business,” Rensch said. “I think I also continue to study and research and read up on Sheridan school district, and part of that research is listening and learning.”
SCSD2 board trustees selected the three finalists from 33 total applicants, with Stults as the only local applicant. Five sets of panelist interviewers — including SCSD2 administration; the superintendent’s cabinet of select teachers from across the district; representatives from Sheridan County Education Association; district principals; and the board of trustees, SCSD2 human resources director Cyndi Magee said. The board will make the final decision and are scheduled to take the final decision to a vote Feb. 1.