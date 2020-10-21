SHERIDAN — The Community Holiday Dinner held each year in early December at the Holiday Inn Sheridan has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Community Holiday Dinner Planning Committee chair, Erin DeFries.
“We have explored many options and scenarios, and we can’t see how we can make it work with the large numbers we have for the dinner and the social distancing requirements,” DeFries said. “I want to thank the committee and volunteers for all of the work they have done to help make the dinner a huge success over the years.”
DeFries stated that he expects to have a successful 30th annual dinner next year.
For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.