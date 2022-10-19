SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust staff are asking for the community's help in completing a survey about historic preservation projects in Sheridan County.
SCLT hosted a Historic Preservation Tools for Wyoming workshop in Sheridan in August. As a follow-up to the workshop, SCLT has been working with Mary Ruffin Hanbury from Hanbury Preservation Consulting to develop tools that will help guide historic preservation efforts in Sheridan County. These tools can help other folks in Wyoming and beyond who are interested in preserving their local history, SCLT staff said.