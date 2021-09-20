SHERIDAN — Each year, homecoming week at Sheridan College is dedicated to the life and legacy of Edward A. Whitney, whose estate formed the foundation Whitney Benefits, Inc. Community members are invited to several free events, culminating with the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo Sept. 24 – 26 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds as part of Whitney Days.
The celebration will kick off Sept. 22 with a celebration from 6-8 p.m. on the college’s front lawn with food for purchase from WYO Thai Food Truck and lawn games. The SC men’s and women’s rodeo teams will also be in attendance. On Sept. 23, join students for a s’mores social on the Whitney Mall at 8:30 p.m.
Grab coffee and doughnuts Friday morning with the Whitney Benefits board members between 9- 10 a.m. at the Sheridan College Whitney Atrium. The Pat Hamilton Rodeo kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. The first 100 people admitted will receive an SC hat.
Sheridan College Pat Hamilton Rodeo performance times are as follows:
• Slack: Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.; Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
• Performance: Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.; Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
• Short Round: Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Finish out the week with Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. in the grandstands followed by a short round at 10 a.m. on Sunday. In the case of inclement weather, the rodeo will be held at the Sheridan College AgriPark.
Throughout the week, drop off canned food and cereal at the Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center front desk for a food drive to benefit The Food Group and The Generals Pantry.
All events are free and open to the public.