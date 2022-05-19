SHERIDAN — Members of the local community are invited to share thoughts and ideas at the final wrap-up session of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s “Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces” May 24.
The fourth in the series, “Where Do We Go from Here?” will be facilitated by Laura Lehan of Peak Consulting. It begins at noon at Luminous Brewhouse.
Coordinated by the Chamber’s Ag & Natural Resources Committee, each of the previous three sessions featured a panel of representatives from area businesses and organizations who started the topic of conversation with the audience.
In this final session, the discussion will focus on information shared at the prior three meetings and how to move forward with ways the community can assist in securing and protecting open spaces.
“In this final session, it is vital for members of the community to bring their thoughts and ideas about how we can continue to balance use of our open spaces into the future,” said Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. “Open spaces are essential to our community’s economy and culture, and we welcome all voices to weigh in.”
Participants are welcome to bring lunch. There is no cost to attend the series, and all are welcome.
For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.