SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites all interested members of the public to “Showing Our Resilience: a Community Mental Health Summit,” being held virtually Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Sheridan VA provides this opportunity each year for community members to have essential conversations about collective mental health.
Organizers said they hope community members will join for this focused look at the community’s resilience and tools to help one other.
Topics to be covered include: resilience during stressful times, creating a safe space for suicide discussion and intervention, COVID impact of mental and physical health, growth in the time of profound uncertainty and veterans sharing their journeys to healing. To register and receive the link for this virtual summit, email Vivianne Tran at Vivianne.Tran@va.gov.