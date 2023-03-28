SHERIDAN — Community members can now submit community-friendly events to The Sheridan Press' events calendar.
The Press recently switched its events calendar provider to EVVNT, which allows community members to submit events to the community calendar on behalf of their organization.
The basic platform provides the service free of charge, with potential upgrade options for those wishing to utilize the full operation of the service.
Those wishing to submit a community event can do so online at thesheridanpress.com/local-events. A list of submitted events will also be available there and will publish in The Sheridan Press daily on the At a Glance page of the print newspaper.
Direct questions to editor Ashleigh Snoozy at 307-672-2431 ext. 107.