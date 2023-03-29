SHERIDAN — Community involvement and participation in zoning and development plans can be an invaluable asset in maintaining open space in Sheridan County. Attendees of the Lunchtime Conversation about Open Space spoke with local figures about how to get involved and stay informed.
Khale Century Reno, executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association, said open space can have a different definition to everyone depending on personal experience, but one thing rings true — most Sheridan County residents value open space for one reason or another.
“Is a parking lot open space? Is a wind turbine farm open space? Is a trail open space, or are we only thinking of masses of land that don’t have any development on it? There’s discussion here on how we look at that and how that gets prioritized in different land plans,” Reno said. “I think the value of having open space is probably [similarly individual], but how we define it is maybe where the rub comes.”
Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid said the preservation of open space in Sheridan County hinges on zoning and development plans, which are decided upon at public hearings, providing great opportunities to involve community members.
“Many times, people's only experience with plans is when they get a notice in the mail that a neighbor wants to rezone… Then they’re back on their heels trying to learn about planning and it’s almost too late,” Reid said.
Involvement through attending local meetings and expressing opinion can help to sway the vote on open space development projects, but personal accountability can hold weight in the decisions too, said Carrie Rogaczewski, district manager of the Sheridan County Conservation District.
“If we are out there trashing [open spaces] or not taking care of them, making them a maintenance headache, making them a problem… Then they’re less inclined to make those spaces available or to include those open spaces in their development,” Rogaczewski said. “There’s so much that happens by how we show up everyday in our community and grassroots, so remind yourself of that because I think it makes a difference.”
