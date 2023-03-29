SHERIDAN — Community involvement and participation in zoning and development plans can be an invaluable asset in maintaining open space in Sheridan County. Attendees of the Lunchtime Conversation about Open Space spoke with local figures about how to get involved and stay informed.

Khale Century Reno, executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association, said open space can have a different definition to everyone depending on personal experience, but one thing rings true — most Sheridan County residents value open space for one reason or another.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

