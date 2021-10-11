SHERIDAN — About 30 people assembled in the rain Saturday morning for this year’s March Against Family Violence. The march, organizers said, was intended to stand against family violence and demonstrate the community’s commitment to caring for victims and survivors of family violence in all its forms.
The diverse group of marchers, which included people of all ages, genders and even a few dogs, wore purple domestic violence awareness ribbons and held signs as they marched up Main Street in Sheridan.
“Marching in her memory,” one sign said. “Love shouldn’t hurt,” said another.
The march, which has taken place in Sheridan each year in October since 2006 to honor National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, was a collaboration between three organizations: Uprising, a statewide anti-human-trafficking outreach and education organization; Compass Center for Families, a local nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of and assisting in cases of child abuse and neglect; and the Advocacy and Resource Center, a victims’ advocacy group celebrating its 40th year of service to the Sheridan community this year.
Yvonne Swanson, executive director of the Advocacy and Resource Center, said she hoped the march empowered those impacted by family violence, raised awareness about family violence in the Sheridan community, and gave residents the opportunity to “make a stand and try to create some change in our community.”
Faithe Holland, a 14-year-old member of Uprising’s Youth Committee, agreed the march was a great opportunity to support people in danger and prevent family violence in Sheridan. She and the Youth Committee were responsible for decorating the poster board signs many participants carried during the march.
Soon enough, the marchers turned onto Alger Street and made their way to the pavilion at Whitney Commons. There, a spread of coffee, donuts, candy and informational fliers — all provided by march organizers and partner businesses Bison Union Coffee Co. and Java Jane’s Coffee and Donuts — awaited them.
Beneath the pavilion, Swanson thanked Uprising and Compass Center for Families — which she called the Advocacy and Resource Center’s “sister agencies” because of similar missions of advancing safe families and spreading awareness about abuse — and emphasized the continued need for services for victims and survivors of family violence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swanson also recognized Janet Taylor with the center’s the 2021 Advocacy in Action Award Recipient. The award recognized Taylor’s more than 20 year association with the Advocacy and Resource Center and her efforts as a center board member since 2015.
The collaboration between Uprising, Compass Center for Families, and the Advocacy Resource Center “[brought] people together despite the rainy weather,” said Ashley Hughes, director of marketing and development at Compass Center for Families, while handing out doughnuts.
Marcher Travis Traub, who showed up with his wife Erin, daughter Shelbi — a victim advocate at the Advocacy and Resource Center — and three grandsons, hoped participating in the demonstration would help his grandsons grow into responsible young men. The march, Traub said, was an opportunity to take “a brisk walk [while] supporting a good cause.”