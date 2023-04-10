SHERIDAN — Housing prices in Sheridan may drive away newcomers.
The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council hosted a community listening session last week to gather community input on future steps for the council and desirable housing options in the community.
Patrick Geary, a teacher from Sheridan who currently teaches in Glenrock, said he would like to come back to the city.
“There is a teaching position open at Sheridan High School right now, posted as of (Wednesday) in my field. It would be about a $1,200 per year raise on what I make teaching in Glenrock,” Geary said.
Geary said the raise wouldn’t be worthwhile because of housing prices in Sheridan. He also said he’d be able to move in with family but those not in his position may be prevented from moving to Sheridan. According to data previously presented by Carr, the average rental available in Sheridan goes for $1,544 per month. Prices ranged from $785 to $4,000 when Carr presented the data.
Alison Geary said she’d like to see more apartment complexes come to Sheridan.
“... I would encourage the development of apartment complexes,” she said. “... I think single bedroom apartments are perfectly fine for someone, double bedrooms would be great, too.”
Of 12 apartment complexes in Sheridan, 11 are targeted toward seniors or low-income individuals or families.
Several people in attendance also expressed concern over the prevalence of short-term vacation homes in Sheridan.
“I really think we need to address… Airbnbs. They’re taking up a lot of the single-family homes that are in this community,” Greg Luhman said, speaking personally and not as Sheridan City Councilor. “I’m not sure what the benefit is to the community when that happens.”
The council held its first meeting about two and a half months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
Last week’s listening session was the first of two scheduled; the next is Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Sheridan City Hall council chambers.