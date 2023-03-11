RANCHESTER — The federal government ended its emergency allotment to SNAP benefits after the February issuance and local organizations have felt the impact.
The boost was put into place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Cupboard saw an increase in traffic last year after the state ended emergency allotments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, enrollment in the program increased by about 2 million people from 2020 to 2021 but average benefit amounts increased by roughly $63 per person; the cost of the total benefit increased by more than $34 billion. Part of the increase was a result of cost of living adjustments.
Wyoming ended its emergency allotment April 2022. About 30,000 Wyomingites received SNAP benefits in 2022, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
According to USDA data, ending the emergency allotment saved the state about $2.6 million per month and lowered the cost per person by about $77.
Community Cupboard, a food and clothing bank in Ranchester, saw an increase of 187 people from 2021 to 2022; the cupboard gave out more than 200 more food boxes in the same time frame.
Director Karen Walters said people come in for many reasons.
“Mainly what I hear from people is they’re struggling with the high gas prices, they’re struggling with propane prices and then the high food prices,” she said.
Walters also said they have food boxes available for single people and families in the Tongue River Valley.
“We can’t provide the whole week’s worth of food, so we supplement,” she said. “We try to do breakfast, lunch and dinner for about three days for a single person or family.”
She also said the boxes for families used to be about $35 worth of food but that number has gone up to about $45 because of inflation.
“We’re thankful we’ve got something to give (people),” said Donna Forster, a volunteer. “Even if it’s just a couple of days worth of groceries, it’s something they haven’t gotten.”
About 15 people receive food boxes each week but Walters said that number fluctuates.
“Last year we had 30 in one week, and that was the most we had,” she said. “Some of them come one time, some come every week… Just from January there (were) eight new households, so 18 people signed up for food that weren’t here last year.”
Walters also said the cupboard is limited in what they can offer in food boxes because of various shortages and increases in food prices. Every food box also includes toilet paper and may include feminine products if necessary.
The cupboard is run by volunteers and operates in the Ranchester Community Church, which pays for utilities and trash collection; some volunteers belong to other churches. Walters said the cupboard partners with other churches in the area.
“(The Catholic Church) just gave us $500 for Easter baskets,” she said. “So, we can buy ham and mashed potatoes... So that we can give a special Easter basket to everybody.”
The cupboard relies heavily on donations of food and clothing and they offer both for no charge.
“The generosity of people is amazing,” Forster said. “... Some people come in here just to get clothing (and) they’ll give us a donation. We don’t ask for anything but we’re always grateful when they do because they know that money will go to buy the food.”
The cupboard partners with Food Bank of Wyoming, allowing for low price food purchases and fresh produce every month. The cupboard also earned 501(c)(3) status last year, which makes several grants available to help with funding.
Community Cupboard is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.