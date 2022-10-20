image
In this file photo, Kalif Klown Steve Schlenker shows off some “magic” with Klown President Warren Pearson looking on from the car while the Kalif Spring Ceremonial Parade.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Shriners from across northern Wyoming will gather in downtown Sheridan Saturday morning for the biannual Shrine Ceremonial and parade.

Main Street will be closed Saturday from approximately 10:30 a.m. until after the Kalif Shrine ceremonial parade at 11 a.m., which will travel from the Kalif Shrine Center at 145 Loucks St. down Main and back.

