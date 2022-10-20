SHERIDAN — Shriners from across northern Wyoming will gather in downtown Sheridan Saturday morning for the biannual Shrine Ceremonial and parade.
Main Street will be closed Saturday from approximately 10:30 a.m. until after the Kalif Shrine ceremonial parade at 11 a.m., which will travel from the Kalif Shrine Center at 145 Loucks St. down Main and back.
Bill Rathburn, who was the group’s leader, or potentate, in 2020, explained that Sheridan chapter began in 1907 and the Shrine Ceremonial has been happening for more than 100 years.
“The parade happens in association with our Shrine Ceremonial, where we take in new members. We do the Ceremonial and parade twice a year, one is around April, and the other is in October or November,” Rathburn said.
This fall, the Kalif Shrine will welcome three to five new members. Spectators are welcome anywhere along the parade route, and because Sheridan’s Kalif Shrine serves all of northern Wyoming, units from Gillette, Cody and perhaps Riverton are expected this weekend.
“The Kalif Shrine covers all of northern Wyoming, about 50,000 square miles. We have three units in Sheridan, our horse patrol, our Oriental band and our clowns. But we also have a unit in Gillette that I think is coming, and a unit in Cody that is coming over and we might have a unit from Riverton come over,” Rathburn said.
The Kalif Ceremonial most often happens in Sheridan, but it can take place in other locations if the potentate lives in another northern Wyoming location. Elections are held in December, installed in January and the Potentate’s Ball recognizes the potentate and newly elected officers at the beginning of a new year.
Steve Schlenker, who was potentate in 2009, said that the parade is a way for Shriners to promote public awareness.
“People see ads on television for the Shriner hospitals, but a lot of people don’t realize that there is a connection with the hospitals, where people are able to obtain medical care at no charge, and the Shriners across the United States,” Schlenker said.
The parade is not huge, but it is a way to show the Sheridan community the Shriners are still here.
“New members can invite friends and family to see them out at the parade. We just want to raise public awareness that the Shrine is still around, and have fun at the same time,” he said.
At any given time, the Kalif Shrine supports between 20 and 30 children receiving services through the Shrine Children’s health care programs, which include 22 clinics and several hospitals, the closest in Salt Lake City.
“We provide transportation, housing and meals while they are being treated,” Rathburn said, adding that the Shriners of Wyoming donated over $50,000 to the Salt Lake City Shriners hospital after the annual Shrine Bowl Game. The Shriners of northern Wyoming also maintain a travel fund that sometimes surpasses $100,000 each year for transportation and family support, he said.
“That is through donations from Shriners and our patrons … We’re proud of that,” he said. “And there is no requirement for care. The only requirement is that children have to be 18 or younger, and we don’t look at religion, race, creed, color, orientation or anything like that. It is strictly medical need of the child.”