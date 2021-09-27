SHERIDAN — As a longtime police officer, chief of police and undersheriff, William McPherren played a significant role in Sheridan and the surrounding county. Now, his story will be remembered thanks to the help of local philanthropists.
While preparing a cemetery tour on Sheridan Law Enforcement, museum Collections Manager Jessica Salzman discovered the former undersheriff did not have a headstone.
“When I realized he had no stone I felt that we, as the museum, needed to do something to preserve his story,” Salzman said.
McPherren was the second, and most recent, peace officer to be killed in the line of duty in Sheridan’s history.
“We knew this was a project that we’d need community support on,” said Museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow, who wrote a column about McPherren in September. “The article was our way of sharing local history and reaching out for help raising these funds to purchase the headstone to honor his sacrifice for Sheridan County.”
The proposed headstone, visible on the museum’s website, states McPherren’s full name, date of birth and death, along with the epitaph: He died in the line of duty.
Within 24 hours of the story being published all funds needed have been raised.
Champion Funeral Home donated the cost of installing the headstone and retired law enforcement officers Jim and Angie Navarro covered the remaining cost for McPherren’s headstone.
“We’re incredibly thankful for their support and the support of those who called the museum and shared the story in the county and state,” Larrow said.
With all funds raised, the museum is moving forward with the project.