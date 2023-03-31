SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Business Council recently completed its Sheridan Community Review, entitled “Sheridan Thrive 2035.”
WBC Community Reviews use a community-based planning and assessment process to capture local inputs that, when put to action, aim to make communities stronger, healthier and more prosperous.
The Sheridan review included a short written survey and several community feedback listening sessions. Nearly 950 survey responses were collected between July and November 2022, and 10 listening sessions were held in four different communities in early November 2022.
Major themes that emerged from the focus group and survey included intentional, planned growth; economic development; education, health, amenities; and housing.
“The Community Review has provided a unique window into what is important to Sheridan County residents,” Chamber of Commerce CEO and long-time Sheridan Economic Development Taskforce member Dixie Johnson said. “It will be invaluable in helping to shape strategic economic development and community planning discussions in the coming months.”
The EDTF, made up of representatives from several different civic and economic development groups, will review the report and communicate out existing and planned actions to address some of the findings over the next several months.
“The EDTF is about coordinating resources and amplifying efforts. The Community Review will help the EDTF focus and prioritize resources on projects that will have the most impact on what the community values,” IMPACT Sheridan Director Scot Rendall said.
An electronic copy of the report is available on the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at sheridanwyomingchamber.org/ as well as the Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan websites.