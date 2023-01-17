SHERIDAN — Several individuals spoke in favor of councilors prioritizing the northeast transmission main project for American Rescue Plan Act Chapter 42 funds from the State Loan and Investment Board at a Sheridan City Council meeting Monday.
Despite public comment, councilors voted to prioritize the Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project six votes to one, with Councilor Kristen Jennings as the lone dissenting vote. Councilors prioritized the other three projects as follows: No. 2 Sheridan County School 2 Fifth Street Career Development Center funding, No. 3 Sheridan Airport water transmission main and No. 4 northeast transmission main extension.
During a study session Jan. 9, City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said the most likely project to be funded would be the wastewater treatment capital project, as it’s closely related to COVID-19 and would be difficult to fund otherwise.
“In conversations with the state, they clearly stated — and it’s even in the rules in Chapter 42 — that water and sewer are going to have less of a priority to capital projects than roads or facilities,” Mercer said.
Each councilor spoke in favor of prioritizing the wastewater treatment capital project and reiterated to the public speaking in favor of the northeast main project they supported veterans and anticipated funding becoming available for that project.
The northeast main project directly affects Story House, Inc. project, which anticipates utilizing land in the area of the northeast transmission main extension project to establish a film studio complete with sound stages, film production areas, a public park, access road and a subdivision for workforce and artist housing.
WWC Engineering Jeff Barron spoke again Monday on behalf of Story House, Inc., reiterating the need for the transmission main to continue with the project in north Sheridan. As part of the Story House Inc., CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy Executive Director and Veterans Village — AMNACS founder Kristin Marcus has coordinated with Sean Patrick Higgins, the founder of Story House, to create veteran-specific housing adjacent to the Story House property. All of that infrastructure would rely on the extension of the transmission main in the northeast part of the city of Sheridan.
Two veterans also shared their life experiences of struggling to find adequate housing in Sheridan County, speaking in favor of the project.
Mercer noted, as he reiterated which projects he believed to be the most likely to be approved for funding by SLIB, the transmission main project will likely be funded through other means. Mercer and his team estimated the total project cost at $3,971,151. The Wyoming Water Development Commission funded design and has anticipated construction funding at 67%. Funds totaling $1,310,479 are also set aside from Sheridan enterprise funds at a cost share of 50/50.
"We're confident WWDC intends to fund the construction the following year," Mercer said.
With those projections vocalized, each councilor voted in alignment with Mercer’s predictions, sans Jennings, who said she voted against the prioritizations because she did not believe the city of Sheridan should be asking for ARPA funds, as Sheridan was not hit with COVID-19 pandemic hardships as badly as other communities.
City staff will submit all projects with their designated priorities to SLIB for consideration.
Also tied to the project prioritizations was a memorandum of agreement between the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County School District 2, stating that SCSD2 will transfer to the city the real property located at 1967 W. Fifth St. The city and SCSD2 will work together to submit the ARPA grant application in the amount of $7.5 million, used to establish a career development center. Council unanimously approved the MOA, which will be in place following SCSD2 acceptance of the MOA. The district scheduled a special meeting for 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and take action on the career development center proposal.
