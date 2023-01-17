1-17-23 wastewater treatment plant.jpg

Wastewater circulates through the oxidation tanks at the city of Sheridan Wastewater Treatment Plant Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project includes replacing the primary electrical service from Fort Road into the facility, installing a new transformer and new switch gear, according to summaries from Public Works Director Hanns Mercer.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Several individuals spoke in favor of councilors prioritizing the northeast transmission main project for American Rescue Plan Act Chapter 42 funds from the State Loan and Investment Board at a Sheridan City Council meeting Monday. 

Despite public comment, councilors voted to prioritize the Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project six votes to one, with Councilor Kristen Jennings as the lone dissenting vote. Councilors prioritized the other three projects as follows: No. 2 Sheridan County School 2 Fifth Street Career Development Center funding, No. 3 Sheridan Airport water transmission main and No. 4 northeast transmission main extension. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

