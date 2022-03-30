SHERIDAN — Over the last two years, health care professionals have faced a barrage of new challenges. From new testing and vaccination requirements and the need to don additional personal protective equipment to managing acute COVID-19 patients and limited visitation from families, many professionals have expressed a feeling of exhaustion.
According to recent studies, the pandemic increased concerns among health care workers. For example, a survey published in the The Lancet open-access journal EClinicalMedicine of 20,947 physicians and other workers found that 61% of those surveyed felt high fear of exposing themselves or their families to COVID-19 while 38% self-reported experiencing anxiety or depression. Another 43% suffered from work overload and 49% had burnout.
Despite the jarring numbers, though, the survey also showed odds of burnout were 40% lower in those who felt valued by their organizations, which was 46% of respondents.
In Sheridan County, many organizations stepped up over the last two years to show appreciation for physicians, nurses and other frontline health care employees.
“Sometimes looking back, it seems like just yesterday we wondered how we could ever get through the pandemic challenge and serving our community with desperately needed care,” said Cody Sinclair, chief development officer for Sheridan Memorial Hospital. “It was pretty much immediate that our staff, friends, family and many businesses reached out to help in all kinds of ways.
“The spirit of giving and caring is evident every day and in the interactions with our patients, families and volunteers,” he added. “We don’t have a number, but there are so many who have gone above and beyond to help our hospital, and we are grateful.”
Sinclair added that job satisfaction has long contributed to recruitment and retention efforts at SMH. Sheridan is such a great place to work, he said, because of the generosity and care people show one another.
Throughout the last two years, recognition provided to frontline workers included hand-written notes, food, gifts and donations from a broad sector of the community such as service organizations, businesses, schools, churches and foundations.
According to hospital staff, a grassroots effort known as the Hometown health care Heroes Initiative organized to provide support for those working in the medical field throughout the pandemic.
Those funds, Sinclair said, came through the hospital, its foundation and volunteer efforts, and were distributed throughout the community at all health care sites, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other locations.
“We received over 360 individual gifts and in-kind contributions,” Sinclair said. “Specific cash gifts helped provide nearly $200,000 to support our safety and quality initiatives, including the need for personal protective equipment as required. “
In addition, the SMH Foundation efforts focused on coordinating all volunteer efforts, including the donation of thousands of masks.
“We continue to support our clinical staff and those who work long shifts and sometimes multiple as they filled in for their coworkers,” Sinclair said. “It is one thing to take care of others, but here in the hospital we also felt a responsibility to help our team members. They also faced illness and had families and their own losses.
“For all of us working, we showed up every day and knew that our commitment and extra special help or kindness would make a difference in someone’s life,” Sinclair said.
The effort to continue supporting those in the health care industry have not stopped, either. Just this month, President Joe Biden signed the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which authorizes grants for programs that offer behavioral health services for frontline health care workers. The legislation was named for a New York City doctor who died by suicide in April 2020 after caring for patients during one of the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to proponents of the legislation, its aim is to change circumstances that lead to burnout and eliminate the stigma that deters health care professionals from seeking mental health care.
The pandemic also highlighted the shortage of health care workers in the U.S. According to recent reports, the country will face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2033, and will need to hire at least 200,000 nurses per year to meet increased demand and replace retiring nurses.
Physicians, nurses and health care administrators across the state of Wyoming have discussed and emphasized the difficulties in recruiting and retaining health care workers, but appreciation shown by communities can go a long way.
“Keep the encouragement and support coming — kind words, letters and gestures mean a great deal to our health care team,” Sinclair said. “Health care workers chose this field to make a difference and care for others, so being able to do that in a supportive environment is very rewarding.”