SHERIDAN — After months of collecting survey results and two days of listening sessions, members of the Economic Development Task Force and Wyoming Business Council presented preliminary summaries of what area residents value about the community and what they hope to see in the future.
While the survey is still open, a high-level look at how nearly 900 respondents answered three broad questions shows that Sheridan County residents celebrate the culture and heritage of the community alongside its friendliness and generosity, "can do" attitude, downtown and more.
The Thrive 2035 Community Survey — a joint project between the WBC and the Sheridan Economic Development Task Force — is intended as a way to provide direction for the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and a variety of economic development nonprofits as they work to make the community a better place, longtime task force member Robert Briggs said.
The survey asks just three simple questions: “What do you value about your community?” “What do you value about the Sheridan area?” “What would you like to see in the future?”
The WBC conducts similar surveys throughout the state each year. The last time the survey was conducted in Sheridan was in 2004.
Briggs said an initial look at survey results showed people value the small-town feel of Sheridan, the people and their friendliness, the downtown, events and educational opportunities through local schools. In addition, respondents often mentioned proximity to the Bighorn Mountains and outdoor recreational activities.
Briggs said the broadest responses came from the third question, focused on what community members would like to see in the next 10-15 years.
"One of the common themes that kept arising over and over again was housing options," Briggs said. "People being concerned about the affordability of housing and affordability of housing for people that are entering the workforce and for younger families."
Briggs said another theme in answers centered around growth. He said while many respondents recognize that growth will happen, they want to ensure it is thoughtful and managed.
"One of the comments that sums that up, from one person, was "Keep Sheridan, Sheridan," Briggs said.
Briggs added that other themes in what people want to see in the next 10-15 years included more diversity of businesses — especially small businesses like restaurants and retail shops — educational opportunities, diversity and acceptance, transportation and access to health care and mental health care.
While the themes and summaries presented Thursday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center were largely anecdotal and high-level summaries, more specific data and a report from the WBC will be shared with the task force and community in coming weeks and months.
Scot Rendall, director of IMPACT Sheridan and a member of the task force, said Thursday the task force will reconvene to decide how best to convey the results of the survey to the community and how to move forward. He said many of the ideas and findings will likely be referred to local governing bodies, like the Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission, but may incorporate other community organizations as well.