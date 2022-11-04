Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early, then windy with periods of showers in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.