SHERIDAN — A short three-question survey could play a major role in helping local economic development organizations develop a vision for the future of Sheridan.

The Thrive 2035 Community Survey — a joint project between the Wyoming Business Council and the Sheridan Economic Development Task Force — is intended as a way to provide direction for the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and a variety of economic development nonprofits as they work to make the community a better place, longtime task force member Robert Briggs said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

