SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Grace Cannon is getting the band back together to remount and tour the successful 2018 community workshop, “Don’t Poke the Bear," which will appear at the amphitheater at Whitney Commons at noon Aug. 13.
DPTB is a participatory workshop including a forum play — a play whose ending can be changed by the audience that comes to see it. This workshop is a chance for community members to get to know each other through games and have conversation around what it means to be a good neighbor to people in vulnerable situations.
"Don’t Poke the Bear" revolves around an original short play created by Cannon and her fellow Applied Theatre classmates — Elise Goldin, Ashleigh Bragg and Nicole Kontolefa — from City University of New York .
Inspired by personal anecdotes and local news stories, the play is about a person who moves to a small Wyoming town, leading to assumptions and sparking audience-led conversations on themes, such as inclusion, race and sexuality. Audience members analyze the action of the characters and even coach them to make different choices. The events of the play can unfold differently with each audience member’s input.
DPTB will stop in Laramie Aug. 10, Casper Aug. 11 before reaching Sheridan Aug. 13. A virtual workshop will be held on Zoom at noon Aug. 14. All workshops are free and open to the public.
Whitney Commons is located at 320 W. Alger St.