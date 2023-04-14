SHERIDAN — Sheridan College invites the public to the 2023 Spring Career Network Fair April 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside Sheridan College’s Golden Dome.
This event is free and open to the public.
This opportunity is supported by Sheridan College’s partners, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
The annual career fair will be set up in an exhibit-style format to encourage attendees looking for employment as part-time, full-time, seasonal, internships or co-op opportunities to meet area employers and explore opportunities provided by area businesses. Interview space will be available for employers who wish to conduct interviews onsite at the fair.
The career fair is free to all but employers must register to participate.
For employers to participate with a table or attendees with any questions can contact 307-675-0105 to learn more.