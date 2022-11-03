SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families will celebrate its new playground and additional office space during an open house Nov. 8 from 4-6 p.m.
According to Tifany Resser, director of administration for Compass, the idea for the project started when the nonprofit moved into its new building in 2018. The building is located on Double Eagle Drive, just off East Fifth Street.
Previously, Compass was in the building across from the library on Alger Street and was within walking distance of the YMCA and Whitney Park — providing multiple opportunities for play.
“These amenities are known as protective factors for children and families,” Resser said, explaining that protective factors are recognized as things, places or activities that allow families to be together in safe, conflict-free ways and help promote family strength.
“We were so grateful to have our new building and to be able to grow our programming and services, but we knew that we needed a safe area for children to play,” she said. “The only outdoor space available was the parking lot. We began exploring ways to make it happen.”
The original estimate for the playground was approximately $50,000. On May 31, 2022, after a long delay due to the pandemic, construction on the Compass playground restarted utilizing a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.
According to Resser, with those funds in place for the major components, the nonprofit was able to obtain donated earthwork from a local contractor, a materials grant from the Home Depot Foundation and donated labor.
Engineering, site design and construction inspection were also donated by WWC Engineering and Art McCulloch, a retired engineer and Compass board member.
McCulloch said he helped design the playground and oversee much of the work being completed.
"It was well worth it," McCulloch said. "We've already had great reaction from children and parents — and of course the staff thinks it's the best thing since pockets."
In July 2022, a local contractor — who requested anonymity — donated equipment and work crews to begin grading the playground area, Resser said. Imported fill, crushed base and landscape rock were delivered at cost by the contractor. Black Bear Construction was awarded a contract for installing the pier foundations and concrete sidewalk for the playground area. This concrete work was started July 28 and completed Aug. 8.
After approving the Compass application for a nonprofit community grant, the Home Depot Foundation awarded Compass a $7,000 materials grant and installation labor. This material donation paid for fencing and playground equipment. In addition, Home Depot employees volunteered to do landscaping work. Arete Architecture employees volunteered to assemble the playset.
“We are so grateful for the support and partnership of our community,” Resser said. “Due to that support, the Wyoming Community Foundation grant, and the tireless efforts of our incredible board members Art McCulloch and Chad Reed, our dream of providing a safe outdoor space for the children and families we serve is coming true.”
McCulloch noted the playground, in addition to providing space for families who utilize Compass services for exchanges or supervised visitation, allows children and families to interact with others who share similar circumstances as their own, forming important connections.
In addition to the playground, Compass Center for Families has gained the opportunity to expand its office space to better serve the community.
When Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns moved into a space on Fort Road, that nonprofit’s leadership contacted Compass regarding the office space they rented next to Compass on Double Eagle Drive.
“We recognized what an incredible opportunity this was but were not in a position to be able to purchase the space at that time,” Resser said. “Kim Love reached out to us with a generous offer to allow us to lease the space from him, which is what we ultimately were able to do.”
Compass is currently using grant funding to lease the space through June 30, 2023, and we will explore other funding streams at that time to be able to continue leasing the space.
Resser said Compass intends to use the additional space for its Project Thrive program, which helps families navigate out of poverty by providing resources and community referrals to help stabilize barriers to self-sufficiency.
“During the pandemic we found ourselves providing referrals to families who had never experienced poverty before,” Resser said. “There was an overwhelming need for services. Project Thrive was created to meet that need. This continues to be a fast growing program.”
Resser said a recent survey found the average American household is only one $2,000 event away from poverty and with inflation that problem is only becoming worse.
“Having the space to grow this program means that we can continue serving the children and families in our community who need us,” Resser said. “It means that we can keep trying to find ways to say yes, offer hope, and a hand up.”