The new playground at Compass Center for Families features a cargo net, rock climbing wall, two slides, monkey bars and a swing set Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families will celebrate its new playground and additional office space during an open house Nov. 8 from 4-6 p.m.

According to Tifany Resser, director of administration for Compass, the idea for the project started when the nonprofit moved into its new building in 2018. The building is located on Double Eagle Drive, just off East Fifth Street.

