SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families will offer a free early childhood parenting class beginning June 15.
The five-week class, intended for families with children ages birth to 6 years old, will focus on helping parents teach kids to listen the first time, put an end to whining and arguing, avoid power struggles and set enforceable boundaries.
The Early Childhood Love and Logic Class will be available online and in person. It will take place each Tuesday from June 15 through July 13.
Those interested in participating may register online. Once you register, a link will be sent for those planning to attend online. Child care will be provided for those who pre-register.
An optional workbook is also available for $10.
For additional information, call the Compass Center for Families office or email Tracy Jones.