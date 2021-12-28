SHERIDAN — Tifany Resser knew she wanted to feel part of an organization making a difference in the community. She sought to reenter the workforce after five years as a stay-at-home mom and knew work with Compass Center for Families would fulfill her need for mission-driven work.
Seven years ago, Resser started working part time, utilizing the skills she gained studying psychology and child development in college. She worked in visitation then in education programming for parents at Compass Center for Families.
About four years ago, though, Resser found herself ready for full-time work and jumped into the role of director of administration. She now serves the nonprofit’s administration team and oversees the day-to-day operations of Compass Center for Families.
“Tifany Resser is an incredible team member and my right-hand woman,” Compass Center for Families Executive Director Susan Carr said. “As director of administration she makes everything run smoothly and efficiently.”
To Resser, though, Compass Center for Families provided room for growth. When she started with the nonprofit, Compass employed just eight people. Now, there are 31 employees that focus on a broad range of programming that includes supervised visitation, mediation, court appointed special advocates, parent education and more.
Recent additions to the nonprofit’s programming also focus on building strong families before services from Compass Center for Families are court ordered. For example, the parent liaison program works with families and schools, helping to build a bridge between educators and families. Project Thrive, another new program, aims to help families achieve self-sufficiency.
“I believe so strongly that you really do need a village,” Resser said. “You need a community of people to lean on and an understanding that you can do things differently.”
Resser said her own experiences allow her to connect with families who utilize Compass because while you can say things like, “I hear you,” or, “I understand,” a personal story really helps people connect to those trying to help.
The path isn’t always easy, though, and Resser said the struggles families encounter can also wear on the staff of Compass.
Resser said she weathers the harder experiences by leaning on her own family and the family of employees at the nonprofit.
“The plus side of my job is that there are parenting experts that sit two desks down,” Resser laughed.
She noted the team at Compass also takes time to reflect on each success they witness while also talking through more difficult situations.
“It gets hard, but I so believe in the impact of planting those seeds,” Resser said. “Every little bit you can help families learn and grow, the more seeds are planted for next time they face challenges.”
While Resser credited the success of Compass to community support and the other staff members at the nonprofit, Carr pointed to Resser’s contributions.
“Without her, this place would crumble and collapse,” Carr said. “She is the most humble and gracious person. She is another person who ensures that Compass can do the work we do with children and families.”