SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families celebrated The Food Group as its 2022 Champion for Children, and Compass CEO Susan Carr announced her plans to leave the organization this summer during Compass’ Light of Hope Breakfast Friday.
The Champion for Children Award is intended to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to children's health and wellbeing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.
Because Compass was unable to host the Light of Hope Breakfast in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Compass also recognized 2020 winners Kim and Mary Kay Love, who were honored for their philanthropy to local children-serving organizations, and 2021 winner Carla Trier, who was applauded for her work as founder of the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
The Food Group’s Executive Director Keri McMeans accepted the award on behalf of the organization. Since 2010, McMeans said, the group has sought to alleviate child hunger in Sheridan County by delivering food to children's homes, offering youth weekend meal kits and setting up nearly 20 little free pantries in high-traffic areas across Sheridan County.
The Food Group does the work it does, McMeans explained, because food insecurity affects 24,000 children in Wyoming, including about 900 children in Sheridan County. Statistically, children who experience food insecurity are more likely to have decreased health, academic and economic outcomes, McMeans said.
The Food Group’s dedication to feeding 700 to 800 children per week allows youngsters to stay focused in school and pursue their full potentials, while allowing fellow classmates and teachers to do the same.
“It ripples out into the hallways of the school…[and] into our community,” McMeans said of her work at The Food Group.
McMeans also recognized the organization’s founders, board of directors, staff, donors and Compass Center for Families for their support in feeding Sheridan County youth.
“We cannot do our work without you…You feed 700 to 800 kids in Sheridan County each week,” McMeans said.
During the breakfast, Carr also announced her intentions to step away from Compass in July. Carr expressed her gratitude for the Compass staff, volunteers and supporters who encouraged her and helped her grow throughout her more than a decade at the organization.
Carr said she plans to continue fighting for families as the executive director of the Community Services Network of Wyoming, which provides training and technical assistance — across Wyoming and a six state region — to alleviate poverty.
“I will continue my work in addressing the causes and concerns of poverty,” Carr said.
Carr will be succeeded by Compass’ current Director of Programming Kassahn Mathson and Director of Administration Tifany Resser, both of whom have worked at the organization for nearly a decade.
“Every family needs a village, and I am so grateful for this opportunity…” Resser said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Mathson celebrated Compass’ — and Sheridan’s — willingness to continue supporting local families with unique programs, and Resser indicated her excitement to continue affecting real change at Compass.
“Tifany [Resser] and Kassahn [Mathson] are here to lead us into the next chapter,” Carr said.