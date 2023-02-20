SHERIDAN — Skiers, snowboarders and horsemen competed in skijoring at the WYO Winter Rodeo Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
It was the third skijoring event Sheridan County Travel and Tourism hosted and the first time the event was held at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
Competition ended shortly after the noon hour, as conditions became unsafe for competitors.
Full results are attached, and top three places in each category included:
Century
First place, John Gaviotis and Terry Mines riding Gringo, 24.76 seconds
Novice
First place, Bailey Myers and Jaime Siemion on Barry, 21.08 seconds
Second place, Mike Brisson and Tommy Ford on Acorn, 21.2 seconds
Third place, Chase Brunkhorst and Jaime Siemion on Barry, 22.02 seconds
Open-Pro
First place, Carson Long and Jake Underwood on Marshal, 23.8 seconds
Second place, Robert Beckman and Terry Mines on Gringo, 24.3 seconds
Third place, Carson Long Tommy Ford on on Acorn, 25.2 seconds
Snowboard
First place, Cam Weber and Stephanie Linsley on Zorro, 21.82 seconds
Second place, Braden Herbst and Dylan Herbst on The Banquet Horse, 21.86 seconds
Third place, Cam Weber and Stephanie Linsley on Tashka, 23.52 seconds
Sport
First place, Jared Scheid and Stephanie Linsley on Zorro, 19.34 seconds,
Second place, Heidi Gustafson and Jared Schaefer on Chica, 21.54 seconds
Third place, Justin White and Chris Sorenson on Roper, 21.61 seconds
Youth
First place, Ridge Franklin and Hannah Mitchell riding Camiel, 22.2 seconds
Second place, William Byrd and Kyla Torrence on Willie, 42.6 seconds
Third place, Thea Gaviotis and John Gaviotis on Poke, 47.5 seconds