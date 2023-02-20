Skijoring.jpg
Buy Now

Kyla Torrence, riding Willie, pulls William Byrd down the track during the Skijoring event of the WYO Winter Rodeo Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Skiers, snowboarders and horsemen competed in skijoring at the WYO Winter Rodeo Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. 

It was the third skijoring event Sheridan County Travel and Tourism hosted and the first time the event was held at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. 

Tags

Recommended for you