SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees met Monday evening with Sheridan College trustees and received an update on the computer science programs offered to students in the district. Computer science skills have been added to the curriculum of students across the district, including teaching computer science at different stages from kindergarten through college.
Computer science classes from kindergarten through second grade begin by teaching students how to use technology safely and how to be kind online, according to Abby Hurley, Sheridan College computer science youth outreach coordinator. Students are taught how to safely put personal information online and how to secure passwords.
The intent of this work is to strengthen and diversify the economy by preparing a job-ready workforce with knowledge and skills in computational thinking and computer science.
“Computer science teaches students how to think and problem solve,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Kristie Garriffa said. “That is an important piece to prepare our students for a future that doesn’t exist yet.”
Computer science courses are mandatory for kindergarten through sixth-grade students. The district offers computer science electives for students beyond sixth grade. Current coursework offered to students include topics such as cybersecurity, robotics, Python and web design. Students also have the ability to take Advanced Placement offerings such as AP computer science principles and concurrent enrollment courses such as Advanced Computer-Aided Drafting and Design offered through Sheridan College.
SCSD2 is also looking to add a competitive robotics team for Sheridan Junior High School and SHS in the future.