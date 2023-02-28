8.27.2022 - Computer Science Requirements_MO 003.jpg
Buy Now

Students work in pairs on a coding exercise during Andrew Marcure's computer science class at Big Horn High School Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees met Monday evening with Sheridan College trustees and received an update on the computer science programs offered to students in the district. Computer science skills have been added to the curriculum of students across the district, including teaching computer science at different stages from kindergarten through college.

Computer science classes from kindergarten through second grade begin by teaching students how to use technology safely and how to be kind online, according to Abby Hurley, Sheridan College computer science youth outreach coordinator. Students are taught how to safely put personal information online and how to secure passwords.

Tags

Recommended for you