SHERIDAN — New computer science content standards, developed by a Wyoming Department of Education task force and promulgated by the State Board of Education, will go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year, generating new computer science competencies students should learn in the classroom.
At Sheridan County school districts — like school districts across the state — the new standards have necessitated additional training for teachers and created opportunities for the integration of computer science education into many types of classroom lessons, particularly in primary grades, district officials said.
In 2018, the Legislature passed Enrolled Act No. 48, which added computer science to the common core of knowledge and replaced keyboarding skills with computational thinking in the common core of skills, after learning from industry professions that graduating Wyoming seniors were not sufficiently equipped with computer science skills, said Laurie Hernandez, director of standards and assessment at the Wyoming Department of Education.
Computer science education is an essential step in preparing students for the future, said Sheridan County School District 2 Assistant Superintendent Kristie Garriffa: “We know that we’re really preparing our kids for a world that doesn’t exist yet.”
To ensure students learn computer science knowledge and skills throughout their schooling, WDE convened a committee to recommend computer science standards, Hernandez said. The State Board of Education was statutorily required to promulgate uniform computer science content and performance standards by Jan. 1, and districts required to implement the standards no later than the 2022-2023 school year.
What do the standards indicate students should learn? It varies based on grade level, ranging from basic understanding of hardware in kindergarten through second grade to advanced comprehension of programming, cybersecurity and the role of technology in society at the high school level. Schools will be required to teach computer science concepts, explained WDE Director of Digital Learning and Innovation Laurel Ballard, but computer science classes will not constitute a graduation requirement. Schools just have to provide students with the option to pursue computer science interests.
In Sheridan County school districts, adoption of the computer science standards will require both training for staff and integration of computer science lessons into core lessons.
All three of Sheridan County’s school districts have worked to train teachers in computer science this summer in preparation for the standards going into effect, through statewide training or partnerships with Sheridan College, said Garriffa, SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride and SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen. Statewide, Ballard said the department of education is working to ensure current teachers are equipped with the skills they need to incorporate computer science into their teaching.
The challenge with incorporating new knowledge areas into school this year is, despite a new subject to teach, schools don’t have more hours in the day, Kilbride explained, so schools have to get creative in incorporating computer science lessons into everyday classes. Especially in elementary school contexts, schools across the state are working to integrate computer science lessons into other classes, from math to science to English, Ballard said.
At SCSD1, Kilbride said computer science lessons will be incorporated into technology classes, required for all students, throughout elementary and junior high grades. In SCSD1 high schools, computer science will be included as part of elective offerings already in place.
SCSD2’s computer science education will follow a similar pattern, Garriffa said, with all students receiving computer science instruction throughout elementary school and junior high and high school students able to choose to participate in increasingly complex computer science electives as their skills progress. The district has been preparing for the initiation of the new computer science requirements and anticipates building on the schools’ computer science offerings, Garriffa said.
SCSD3 students will also see computer science appear more and more frequently throughout other subject areas, Christensen said. Christensen is also working with the SCSD3 librarian and physical education teacher to teach standards challenging to integrate into daily learning during students’ time in the library or PE.
All told, local school officials said, computer science will be folded into elementary school lessons this year, with additional opportunities for students to advance and explore the skills throughout middle and high schools.
“Our kids are going to learn how programming works. It’ll certainly move them beyond just being able to use technology,” Kilbride said.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.