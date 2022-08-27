SHERIDAN — New computer science content standards, developed by a Wyoming Department of Education task force and promulgated by the State Board of Education, will go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year, generating new computer science competencies students should learn in the classroom.

At Sheridan County school districts — like school districts across the state — the new standards have necessitated additional training for teachers and created opportunities for the integration of computer science education into many types of classroom lessons, particularly in primary grades, district officials said. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

