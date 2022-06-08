SHERIDAN — Concept Z Home and Property recently donated $500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters through the real estate company's Concept Give Back program.
Organizers created the program because staff at the company said they believe in supporting the community and the wonderful people who live in it.
“For every completed transaction with Concept Z, $100 is donated by our agents to our giving fund," ssaid Zack Cummins, broker/owner of Concept Z Home and Property. "When it reaches $1,000, a Concept Z agent's name is drawn to donate to the charity or cause of their choosing.”
DeAnne Carlson’s name was drawn this time, and she chose Big Brothers Big Sisters as her cause to support.