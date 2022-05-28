SHERIDAN — Concept Z Home and Property annually sponsors Big Brothers Big Sisters scholarships recognizing graduating seniors who have been a Big Brother or Big Sister their senior year in high school. This is the fifth year an annual scholarship award was given in Sheridan.
For the school year 2021-2022, Concept Z added a second scholarship for Tongue River High School volunteers who are seniors. The first annual Tongue River High School scholarship has been awarded to Maya Fritz, while the Sheridan High School scholarship recipient is Gennah Deutscher.
“Many of you who know me, know that I get super excited about mentorship," Concept Z presenter and broker Zack Cummins said. "Coaching is one way I get my fill of that. When it comes to mentorship, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a program quite as effective as Big Brothers Big Sisters. ...When I read the scholarship applications, I’m blow away, not only how the Big impacts the Little, but how every time, the Little has a profound impact on the Big. ...When you get “outside yourself” and focus on helping someone else, it just grows us in so many ways.
Cummins presented alongside Bob Utter, who is the founder of the BBBS scholarship and Sandy Thiel, community liaison for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Sheridan County.
“We know that each of these high school Bigs have had a tremendous positive impact on their little brother or sister, but to be a Big undeniably has an impact on the mentor, and that is what we are looking for in this scholarship," Utter said. "These young adults suddenly find themselves as a role model to an impressionable elementary school child that looks up to them as someone they would want to be like.”
Fritz plans to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall and will study social work. Deutscher plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, in the fall.