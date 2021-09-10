SHERIDAN — It was Sheridan County School District 1’s turn to face the ire of concerned parents and district residents who gathered Thursday at the Sheridan Fraternal Order of Eagles to organize and oppose mask requirements.
About 25 people attended the gathering, which follows a 4-1 vote by the SCSD1 Board of Trustees at a special meeting Sept. 1 to update the district’s COVID-19 guidelines and require masks to be worn indoors by students, staff and visitors.
Dani Harnish, whose children attend Big Horn schools, said she’d set up a new Facebook page, SCSD #1 FREEDOM to choose, just before Thursday’s meeting to help recruit SCSD1 residents and provide updates on the group’s efforts to oppose masking requirements.
The gathering was, at time, led by members of Free Our Faces, a related effort by concerned parents in Sheridan County School District 2, which also enacted a mask requirement just prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year. More than 120 people attended the Free Our Faces meeting Sept. 2 at the Sheridan City Hall.
“I want you to know, this isn’t about whether masks work or not. It’s not about whether COVID is real,” said Tiffany Leimback, a cofounder of Free Our Faces, in addressing Thursday’s gathering. “This is about freedom. It’s about your freedom of choice.
“It’s masks today, vaccines tomorrow. … It’s not going to stop,” Leimback added. “We’re fighting for our kids.”
Shauna Hernandez, who has spoken at previous SCSD1 meetings requesting that masks be optional, said the new effort is needed to provide a united voice in opposing what they see as an overreach of authority and violation of parental rights.
“We need people,” Hernandez said. “You are all people who want to engage in change. We want you to take ownership with us.”
Hernandez said she doesn’t believe the group is alone in wanting to make wearing of masks optional for students and school staff, rather than required, citing a study by SCSD1 last year.
According to the survey, 78.6% of the 103 staff members and 86.3% of the 211 students who responded said they would prefer to be able to go without masks at school. Hernandez said a similar survey should have been conducted before the Sept. 1 special meeting to see whether people supported a masking requirement.
“Last week, our school board went rogue,” Hernandez said. “It didn’t matter.”
Like Free or Faces, the new group opposing the masking requirement for SCSD1 also created petitions, with one requesting the four school board members who supported the masking requirement to voluntarily resign from office and the second seeking a recall of those same board members.
Harnish said she’s hoping to present the signed petitions at the SCSD1’s next board meeting Sept. 21 in Ranchester and force their concerns to be included on the agenda for further discussion.
“The common denominator is we want masks off our kids,” she said. “We have to do something.”
According to state statute 21-3-110, a school board is required to consider any petition presented to it that includes signatures of at least five residents of the district and take action within 30 days after the petition is received, unless “the precise question presented by the petition has been considered and acted upon” by the school board at a meeting within that fiscal year.
While opposing masking requirements, Shelta Rambur, also a cofounder of Free Our Faces, said the effort needs to be civil and legal, and that organizers will not condone any acts of violence against school officials or those who support mask requirements.
“We’re doing some good. We’re doing big things,” Rambur said. “We’re not threatening anyone. We have to fight for our children and do it legally.”
In concluding the nearly two-hour meeting, Harnish said the SCSD1 group will hopefully meet again prior to the Sept. 21 board meeting, with a time and date to be posted on its Facebook page.