The Sheridan Community Band performs as part of the Concerts in the Park series at Kendrick Park. Despite a change in funding for the event, concerts will still be held this summer.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Concerts in the Park kicked off June 28 in Kendrick Park and will continue each Tuesday through Aug. 16.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The schedule of performances include:

• July 5 — Midnight Special Band from Sheridan

• July 12 — Doc Fields Cyberdelic Voo Doo from Cody

• July 19 — GillyGirls Band from Fresno, California

• July 26 — Community Concert Band conducted by Erin Schanzenbach

• Aug. 2 — Community Concert Band conducted by Erin Schanzenbach

• Aug. 9 — Community Concert Band conducted by Erin Schanzenbach

• Aug. 16 — to be announced

For additional information, contact David Kuzara at 307-751-7960 or davidkuzara@bresnan.net.

