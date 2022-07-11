SHERIDAN — Concerts in the Park kicked off June 28 in Kendrick Park and will continue each Tuesday through Aug. 16.
Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The schedule of performances include:
• July 12 — Doc Fields Cyberdelic Voo Doo from Cody
• July 19 — GillyGirls Band from Fresno, California
• July 26 — Community Concert Band conducted by Erin Schanzenbach
• Aug. 2 — Community Concert Band conducted by Erin Schanzenbach
• Aug. 9 — Community Concert Band conducted by Erin Schanzenbach
• Aug. 16 — to be announced
For additional information, contact David Kuzara at 307-751-7960 or davidkuzara@bresnan.net.