2021 Concerts in the Park
June 29 — Community Concert Band
July 6 — Joey Leone Chop Shop Band from Vermont
July 13 — GillyGirls Band from Fresno, California
July 20 — Doc Fields Cyberdelic Voo Doo from Cody
July 27 — Community Concert Band
Aug. 3 — Community Concert Band
Aug. 10 — Community Concert Band
Aug. 17 — TBA
• Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Kendrick Park. Organizers notes this schedule is preliminary and is subject to change.
SHERIDAN — By her own admission, Erin Schanzenbach “literally grew up under a piano.”
That’s what happens when both of your parents are band directors, Schanzenbach said, and she was playing bass drums in the Sheridan Community Band at the age of 10.
Schanzenbach has been a part of the community band for 24 years — nearly the entire three decades the band’s Concerts in the Park series has been funded by the John and Dorothy Duncan Trust Fund. And, when the trust fund board elected to stop funding the program this year, Schanzenbach was heartbroken.
“It was going to be heartbreaking,” said Schanzenbach who currently serves as the band’s conductor. “It was not something most people in the community wanted to go away.”
That community support became evident in recent weeks, as local businesses, organizations and donors provided Concerts in the Park Manager David Kuzara with the $6,500 necessary to proceed with this year’s series of eight concerts. But, the one-time donations don't address the program’s long-term financial sustainability, Kuzara said.
“We’re going to have concerts this year and they’re going to be good, so people don’t have to worry about that,” Kuzara said. “But what happens in the future depends on our ability to get a major, sustainable funding source for the program.”
Concerts in the Park, a series of free concerts held each summer in Kendrick Park, have been a part of the Sheridan community for the better part of eight decades, Kuzara said.
For the past three decades, the program has been funded through the John and Dorothy Duncan Trust Fund, which was instituted by Dorothy to ensure the concerts loved by her late husband would continue in Sheridan.
The trust agreement lists Concerts in the Park as one of the top funding priorities, according to Kuzara. But, the trust has reduced contributions to the program in recent years and this year the board voted to discontinue funding for the concerts.
Steve Crow, market president for First Interstate Bank in Sheridan, said the trust had contributed over $88,000 to Concerts in the Park since it was created to fund musical outreach to Sheridan. In late 2020, it became necessary to terminate the trust and the balance of the trust was distributed to the Sheridan College Foundation in support of the Sheridan College Music Department.
“In doing so, the trustees sought to ensure that as much of the remaining trust assets as possible could be used to support the trust’s mission and purpose," Crow said in a statement to the Sheridan Press.
An April Facebook post by Kuzara about the funding challenges faced by the program following the dissolution of the trust brought overwhelming support from the community, he said. That served as a reminder of what the event means to the community.
“We are thrilled the community believed in the importance of having Concerts in the Park,” Schanzenbach said. “It is so important because kids get introduced at a young age to music they might not listen to otherwise and they don’t have to worry about being able to afford it. I think a lot of people in the community realize what a great service that is.”
With funding secured, at least for this year, planning for the season has begun in earnest, Kuzara said. The season will begin with a patriotic concert by the Sheridan Community Band on June 29, Schanzenbach said. From there, the weekly concerts will alternate between performances from the local band and visiting bands from locations such as Vermont and California, according to Kuzara.
While Kuzara is thrilled to continue the concerts’ legacy this year, he is still concerned about the event’s long-term sustainability without a consistent donor. He said he has considered fundraising efforts for the program but noted $6,500 a year would be a difficult ask from community members.
“It is probably not going to get more expensive but it is not going to be less in future years, either,” Kuzara said. “It is impractical to try to do fundraising for that kind of money. And, of course, that kind of defeats the original intent of this entire thing, which was to provide free, high-quality music to the community. What happens in the future depends on our ability to secure a long-term funding arrangement like we’ve had with the Duncan trust.”
Crow said First Interstate Bank believes in the importance of event and would do what it could to continue supporting it.
"As a long-time community partner, we recognize that Concerts in the Park is an important tradition, which is why First Interstate has contributed more than $15,000 to this event separate from the trust throughout the years," Crow said. "We welcome the opportunity to meet with those representatives to discuss our continued sponsorship support.”
Kuzara said he welcomed any recommendations of organizations that could provide long-term funding. He encourages people to contact the Sheridan Arts Council with suggestions at sacwy3@gmail.com.