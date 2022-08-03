SHERIDAN — The old adage that “it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission” was tested during a conditional use permit discussion at the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday.
Ultimately, the commission chose forgiveness by approving a conditional use permit allowing Randall Huckeba to continue operating his siding fabrication business on his urban-residential zoned property in the Oxbow Ranch Subdivision. Huckeba has been operating the business on his property, without the required permit, for more than two years, County Planner Mark Reid said.
Business operations are not permitted in an urban-residential district without a conditional use permit, Reid said. Huckeba said he was unaware of the zoning requirements, and upon being notified of his noncompliance by the county, he immediately applied for the required permit.
Stuart McRae, Sheridan city administrator and friend of Huckeba, asked the commission to show some mercy and forgiveness for the zoning breach.
“I’ve known Randall for three years, and I know that his intention in anything he does is honorable,” McRae said. “He’s always been trying to do the right thing…and if he has inadvertently done the wrong thing, it was never in the intention of trying to get around public policy or requirements.”
Commissioners Lonnie Wright, Tom Ringley and Terry Cram all voted in favor of the conditional use permit, saying it was preferable to putting Huckeba out of business, but also expressed frustration with having to retroactively approve a business operation that should have come before the commission years earlier.
“It’s unfortunate the timing was wrong, and they didn’t get a CUP before,” Ringley said. “But now we’re faced with an established business we didn’t even know about, so am I going to sit here and vote to put him out of business? It’s a tough deal…I will reluctantly support it because I don’t want to put anyone out of business, and I don’t want to be put in that position.”
Nick Siddle, the one county commissioner who voted against the CUP, had many of the same concerns as his fellow commissioners.
“I struggle with the fact that we put the cart in front of the horse here,” Siddle said. “We have a business that’s been operating for two years and then suddenly they request a CUP for the business. I really struggle with that… I’m just really having trouble with the fact that they’re already operating a business and now they just think they can ask for forgiveness. I’m very apprehensive about it.”
Adjoining landowner Greg Townsend also expressed concern about the county’s retroactive approach to business approval in his neighborhood.
“It just seems like it’s starting to happen in reverse,” Townsend said. “Once your business is already established, it’s a lot harder to say no (to a CUP request).”
Cram said that, while the county could take landowners like Huckeba to court for zoning violations, it prefers to give them an opportunity to comply with the law through a CUP. But if requests for retroactive CUPs like Huckeba’s become a trend, it might be time to re-evaluate the county’s approach, Cram said.
“We try to give them a chance to get legal, and that’s what this amounts to,” Cram said. “…But I get frustrated with these situations too…By not prosecuting these people, maybe we’re promoting this kind of behavior. Maybe that’s something we need to look at a little closer and reconsider.”
The commission voted 3-1 to approve the conditional use permit. Commissioner Christi Haswell was absent from the meeting.
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.