SHERIDAN — The old adage that “it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission” was tested during a conditional use permit discussion at the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday.

Ultimately, the commission chose forgiveness by approving a conditional use permit allowing Randall Huckeba to continue operating his siding fabrication business on his urban-residential zoned property in the Oxbow Ranch Subdivision. Huckeba has been operating the business on his property, without the required permit, for more than two years, County Planner Mark Reid said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

