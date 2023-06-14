RANCHESTER — Connor Battlefield Campground in Ranchester is currently opening and closing at a moment’s notice.
Because of the effects of rainfall and snowmelt in the mountains, the Tongue River is frequently overflowing its banks and flooding the campground and park.
When this happens, the gates to the park, both on the vehicle road and pedestrian bridge, are closed for everyone’s safety. This means the park is not only closed for camping, but also closed for day use and swimming. Do not climb over the gates.
Campground or call Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site at 307-684-7629.