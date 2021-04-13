SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently accepting requests for assistance with water quality improvement projects. The current application deadline for summer 2021 is May 3.
Funding is currently available for projects that address potential bacteria contributions to waterbodies within the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek waterbodies, including fencing and water development or relocation of corrals/facilities to reduce livestock access to streams and replacement of eligible septic systems to eliminate sewage discharges to waterbodies.
Since 2001, the SCCD has offered a cost-share assistance program to complement USDA programs. These funds come from a variety of federal and state sources. Through this program, SCCD has provided more than $4 million in funding for more than 150 projects in Sheridan County.
“For several years, applications were accepted and processed as they came in, subject to meeting eligibility requirements," SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said. "However, demand for assistance has started to exceed the amount of funding available for these types of projects. We want to continue to be responsible stewards of grant resources and make sure those funds are being used for high priority projects."
To help prioritize projects and efficiently allocate grant funds, the SCCD will begin reinstating application deadlines. Applications for livestock improvements — including grazing management, stockwater and fencing — and septic system replacements received prior to May 3 will be prioritized for construction in summer 2021. Among other things, the SCCD board will consider the project’s potential to improve water quality and readiness to ensure timely completion.
For more information, self-assessment and application forms, see the SCCD website at sccdwy.org or contact the Sheridan County Conservation District at 307-672-5820, extension 3.