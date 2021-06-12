SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District approved about $104,000 in funding assistance for sx water quality improvement projects as part of its May 2021 application period.
Funding was available for projects that addressed potential bacteria contributions to waterbodies within the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek waterbodies, including fencing and water development or relocation of corrals/facilities to reduce livestock access to streams and replacement of eligible septic systems to eliminate sewage discharges to waterbodies.
Applications funded in this period included stockwater and fencing requests on the Tongue River, Big Goose Creek, Prairie Dog Creek and Meade Creek. The board considered each project’s potential to improve water quality and readiness to ensure timely completion.
SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said funding for the projects comes from Clean Water Act Section 319 grants through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and water quality grants through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
“The application deadline and prioritization process allows the district to be responsible stewards of grant resources and ensure funds are being used for high priority projects,” she said.
Since 2001, the SCCD has offered a cost-share assistance program to complement USDA programs. The funds come from a variety of federal and state sources. Through this program, the district has provided more than $4 million in funding on more than 150 projects in Sheridan County.
Another application period is planned for the fall of 2021. For more information, self-assessment and application forms, visit the SCCD website, sccdwy.org or contact the Sheridan County Conservation District at 307-672-5820x3.