SHERIDAN — A snowpack report completed by Natural Resource Conservation Service was presented before the Sheridan County Conservation District board of supervisors Monday, showing unusual data for this year, according to NRCS conservationist Andrew Cassiday.
According to the NRCS snowpack report completed Feb. 1, snowpack was reported near or above median, the middle point of snowpack data collected between 1991 and 2020, for nearly all Wyoming basins. Interestingly, Cassiday said, highs and lows in the data came from unexpected places.
“We’re above median in both Tongue River and Clear Creek drainages. It was interesting, the further above median sites were lower elevation than the higher elevation. Higher elevation sites tended to be a little below, actually,” Cassiday said. “Bald Mountain was an exception, but Bone Springs Divide north of Granite Pass was low, Dome Lake was low and Powder River Pass were all below medium. Tide Creek, which is typically one of the first to melt out in the spring, was 180%. That’s one of the lowest sites.”
As reported by NRCS, Tongue River and Clear Creek watershed snowpack snow-water, the water melting into the basins from snowpack, were higher this year compared to last at 132% of values reported in 2022.
SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner presented an update on SCCD’s tree program. The program began in September and will run until April 7, allowing Sheridan County residents to order low-cost seedling trees, shrubs and perennials. The plants are meant to be used for conservation purposes such as windbreaks, erosion control, noise barriers, reforestation and more.
According to Turner, seedling packs are quickly selling out.
“We’ve had 27 orders so far. We finally got an order for a perennial pollinator package; that was exciting. We have five variety packages left. All the [plug seedlings] are sold out and five of the bare root species are sold out,” Turner said.
Seedlings can be ordered through SCCD’s website, sccdwy.org, and will arrive in May. SCCD can provide assistance in considering soil types, tree species, windbreak design and site preparation for planning.
The next board meeting is set for March 7 with policies discussed in the Jan. 26 work meeting to be revisited for final decisions, including resource and fund allocation.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.