SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget of approximately $930,000. The final budget includes more than $930,000 in total revenue with more than $925,000 in expenses and $5,000 to be added to reserves.
Federal, state and private foundation grants constitute more than 86% of the total income. Operational expenses, including direct expenses for water quality monitoring, cost-share assistance for improvement projects and oil recycling program fees make up the large majority of expenses; with payroll, indirect costs and administration making up approximately 15% of the total budgeted expenses.
Federal funding through the USDA National Water Quality Initiative and the USEPA Clean Water Act Section 319 program was recently awarded and is reflected in the overall budget. The Goose Creek Watershed was awarded $24,750 from the National Water Quality Initiative. SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the first phase is a readiness phase and included funding for personnel time associated with identifying critical areas for implementation of NRCS practices and programs. The district was invited to submit another request for the Tongue River watershed in 2022.
The budget also includes a portion of a $300,000 Clean Water Act grant through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be used to support the district’s water resources program through 2023. Specifically, the grant provides funding for water quality monitoring activities, information and outreach and implementation of improvement projects in the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds. The district is responsible for providing $200,000 in cash or in-kind labor/services for the project.
"The goal of the district’s water resource program is to coordinate financial, technical, and informational resources to support local efforts to improve water quality," Rogaczewski said. "The largest component of the program includes assistance to landowners for water quality improvement projects.”
Since 2001, the district has provided more than $2 million in state and federal grant funds and more than $125,000 in private foundation funding to support 117 projects in Sheridan County. Sheridan County landowners have contributed more than $1 million in cash and labor for these projects.