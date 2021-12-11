SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is now accepting orders through its annual Conservation Tree Program.
The program provides low-cost conservation seedling trees to Sheridan County residents for conservation practices such as windbreaks, living snow fences, erosion control and habitat plantings. Each year, the district begins accepting orders around November with trees arriving in early May. Historically, paper forms were sent out with the fall newsletter. In recent years, the district began accepting online orders. More information on available species, order forms and online store are available on the district website, sccdwy.org/tree-program.
“Nursery stock was somewhat limited this year, especially for the large tube seedlings,” said Jackie Turner, program specialist. “We were still able to offer most of the usual bare root species. As always, some species sell out fast, so ordering early is the best way to ensure availability.”
It is also recommended to have a planting plan (including location, species, etc.) developed prior to ordering.
This year, the district will be adding perennials in partnership with Piney Island Native Plants. As with the conventional tree program, these are intended to be used as a conservation planting for pollinator habitat and will be sold in bulk quantities. Perennials should be ready to order on the order form or online store by the end of the week.
Since 1993, over 75,000 trees have been planted through the program. The 2020-2021 season had the highest number of seedlings sold since the beginning of the program with 5,240 seedlings from 51 customers.