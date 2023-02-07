SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District presented their 2023 Conservation Partner Award Jan. 26.
The 2023 award recipient was Beth White. White was instrumental in the initiation and coordination of the inaugural Working Lands Field Day, held in August 2022. She is also part of the team planning the 2023 event.
The Conservation Partner award was established by the Conservation District in 2017 to acknowledge individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to the district’s mission of protecting Sheridan County’s water and land quality through assistance programs, information and outreach, monitoring and planning.
“So much of what we do depends on the support and contributions from many partners and while it is hard, sometimes, to pick from so many, the Conservation Partner Award is a small way for us to highlight accomplishments and to recognize some of the key folks that helped make it happen,” SCCD Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said. “Beth’s persistence and legwork for event sponsors, helped make the Working Lands Day events a reality.”
Past awards have recognized assistance with coordination, implementation and/or funding associated with the Acme Power Plant reclamation efforts, the Tongue River Dayton streams stabilization project, the Interstate-90 living snow fence and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Services program partnership.
Previous recipients include: Dick Legocki, Jerry Forster, Kurt King, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sheridan County, WWC Engineering — specifically Loren Ruttinger and Justin Terfehr — Wolf Creek Charitable Foundation, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Sheridan Field Office (Andrew Cassiday, Oakley Ingersoll, and Chelsea Winslow).
The district also recognized outgoing Board Supervisor Susan Holmes, who served on the board from 2011 through 2022.
“Apart from her expertise as a retired engineer, Susan brought a high level of commitment and was not afraid to ask the hard questions, when needed,” Rogaczewski said. “Her dedication to the district and to the natural resources of Sheridan County was certainly obvious and much appreciated.”