SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation through the Sheridan Area Opportunities Fund and the WYCF Sheridan-Johnson area local board. The grant was used to support outreach and coordination efforts associated with the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project.
The funds from the Wyoming Community Foundation — awarded in 2021 — specifically supported personnel time and expenses associated with the development of a successful Environmental Protection Agency Cleanup Grant and participation in the National Brownfields Training Conference. The grant also funded coordination of public meetings, website updates and other outreach activities.