The former Acme Power Plant building sits empty Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The Sheridan County Conservation District has secured additional grant funding for the ongoing Acme Power Plant Reclamation project.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation through the Sheridan Area Opportunities Fund and the WYCF Sheridan-Johnson area local board. The grant was used to support outreach and coordination efforts associated with the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project.

The funds from the Wyoming Community Foundation — awarded in 2021 — specifically supported personnel time and expenses associated with the development of a successful Environmental Protection Agency Cleanup Grant and participation in the National Brownfields Training Conference. The grant also funded coordination of public meetings, website updates and other outreach activities.

