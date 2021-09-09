SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District Board recommended continuation of agreements with the towns of Dayton and Clearmont to provide oil recycling collection facilities.
According to Carrie Rogaczewski, SCCD district manager, the proposed terms of the agreement are the same as in recent years. The district covers the cost of collection and performs some basic maintenance of the sites; the towns provide the location and assist with monitoring and notification. The agreements will now be sent to the towns for their consideration.
At present, the district does not charge for offering the service.
The district has used annual appropriations from the towns to offset disposal costs, which have increased over the last few years. Over the last year, the cost to recycle 2,150 gallons was $2,167.50; this does not include any administration or maintenance.
“For several years, collection and disposal costs were minimal; despite rising costs, the District continues to see this as a priority and is glad to be able to offer this service,” Rogaczewski said.
SCCD has coordinated the rural oil recycling program since the 1990s to address concerns with rural oil disposal practices. Through the program, more than 32,000 gallons of used oil has been collected and recycled from the two facilities.
Oil deposited into the tanks is collected and recycled through professional waste management companies and is free to residents and landowners.
Rogaczewski noted it is important individuals only deposit used motor oil in the tanks. Materials such as solvents, antifreeze and carburetor fluid requires the oil to be handled as hazardous waste, which makes disposal difficult and costly. Even trash, dirt and water can cause issues, she said.