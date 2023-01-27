SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District held a work session Thursday to discuss policy and fine tune the allocation of reserve funds. District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski led the conversation around SCCD policy including the information policy, which dictates how records requests are handled.
“We [wrote the information policy] several years ago in 2018 and then amended it to meet certain requirements, statutory requirements,” Rogaczewski said. “Some of those statutes have been updated again.”
Rogaczewski said the statute, 16-23-303, dictates special districts must specify by Sept. 30 each year where public documents will be filed, as well as requiring the SCCD to designate a custodian to the records.
“Even though we reference the statutes, maybe it’s still good to list those time frames in case someone is having to follow up on a records request,” Rogaczewski said. “I might confirm the statute numbers and add a statement, something according to the timeline set forward in the statutes. Then that would direct that person that they would need to check on a timeline.”
Rogaczewski said the amended policy will be presented at the Feb. 7 board meeting to be voted on.
SCCD board superintendents also revisited the SCCD’s reserve fund policy. Rogaczewski said special districts are required to indicate a maximum amount of reserve funds, which are segregated into three sections, operating, equipment and emergency funds.
“The idea was that special districts should not just be holding onto these big amounts of money in reserves and they needed to have something in policy as to what you were going to do [with the funds],” Rogaczewski said.
As previously outlined in 2018, the SCCD has $10,500 in funds for the reclamation of the Acme Power Plant, $13,000 in the equipment fund and $10,500 in the emergency fund, totaling $34,000 in reserve funds.
“The fact that we have that worked out in three ways shows that we have specific uses for them and it’s budgeted,” said SCCD Board Chair Emerson Scott III.
Scott recommended raising the reserve funds cap from the current $34,000 to $50,000.
“Then we don’t have to worry about it every year until we push $50,000,” Scott said.
With the need for a new vehicle for the SCCD, however, the cap may need to be raised even higher. Scott recommended the edited budget for reserve funds be presented for consideration at a future board meeting to allow for adequate planning.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.