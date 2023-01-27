SCCD001.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski and board chair Emerson Scott III discuss policy and reserve funds Thursday, Jan. 26. SCCD reviewed their current policies to ensure they comply with updated statutes.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District held a work session Thursday to discuss policy and fine tune the allocation of reserve funds. District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski led the conversation around SCCD policy including the information policy, which dictates how records requests are handled.

“We [wrote the information policy] several years ago in 2018 and then amended it to meet certain requirements, statutory requirements,” Rogaczewski said. “Some of those statutes have been updated again.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you