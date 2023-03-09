SHERIDAN — At its regular board meeting, the Sheridan County Conservation District awarded WWC Engineering the contract for providing professional services, in the amount of $98,630, for oversight of the cleanup efforts at the former Acme Power Plant.
In 2022, the district was awarded a $1,085,000 in federal grants to address asbestos contamination and initiate soil cleanup, including debris removal, at the former Acme Power Plant. Part of the grants include engaging professional services to ensure cleanup activities meet state and federal requirements. Previous assessments confirmed large quantities of asbestos in buildings and in soils at the site as well as other contamination.
SCCD Manager Carrie Rogaczewski expressed excitement at being able to proceed to this step. “While a lot of work has already been completed at the site, it has mostly involved assessment and planning activities. We will now start to see some more tangible progress, including removing some of the most pressing issues,” she said.
The board also accepted the bid from Barnum, Inc., in the amount of $100,600, for removal of the instream diversion structure adjacent to the power plant. The channel-spanning, metal structure was previously used to divert water into underground cooling tunnels at the plant. The existing structure not only serves as a barrier to aquatic species migration, it also presents other concerns. As the aging structure deteriorates, metal and other construction materials contribute to environmental and safety hazards in the Tongue River. The project will include removal of the structure within the water column and placement of a rock ramp to stabilize the area.
As a coal-fired power plant constructed in 1910, Acme was an important component of the region’s cultural and industrial history; however, the current condition impacts water and land quality, recreational activities and the health and safety of residents and tourists. While specific future uses have not been determined, expectations for any future use include protecting water and land quality, ensuring public access and capturing the historical importance. Using information from the initial community visioning session (in 2017), previous public meetings and other feedback, the Acme Working Group identified outdoor recreation as a priority for future reuse.
The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project is a community effort to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. A project website, acmeprojectwyoming.org, includes more information. The Acme Working Group was formed in December 2017 to provide technical guidance and assistance to the Sheridan County Conservation District, who currently owns the site and is responsible for overall project coordination.