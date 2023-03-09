acme power plant
Buy Now

The Acme Power Plant is surrounded by fencing and signs warning passersby to keep out due to dangerous debris. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — At its regular board meeting, the Sheridan County Conservation District awarded WWC Engineering the contract for providing professional services, in the amount of $98,630, for oversight of the cleanup efforts at the former Acme Power Plant.

In 2022, the district was awarded a $1,085,000 in federal grants to address asbestos contamination and initiate soil cleanup, including debris removal, at the former Acme Power Plant. Part of the grants include engaging professional services to ensure cleanup activities meet state and federal requirements. Previous assessments confirmed large quantities of asbestos in buildings and in soils at the site as well as other contamination.

Tags

Recommended for you