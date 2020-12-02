SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors approved two comments related to subdivision approvals for Lost Goose subdivision and Minor No. 34, Powder Horn subdivision.
SCCD staff is responsible for addressing natural resource issues per state statute and mandated to provide subdivision reviews and recommendations, according to SCCD’s website. The statute defines natural resources as “land, soil, water, vegetation, trees, wild rivers, wilderness, natural beauty, scenery and open space.”
“Our role is to help developers and other county authorities use good conservation practices in subdivision planning through recommendations on resource issues,” the website reads.
SCCD is allowed 60 days for subdivision reviews but attempts to complete them within 30 days for $10 per acre with a $200 minimum fee.
Lost Goose lies west of Sheridan city limits on an existing lot on Loucks Street that will be cut into tracts ranging from five to 20 acres and includes several elements that may impact the development of a subdivision, including land tagged for farmland or recorded as highly erodible.
Goose Creek runs through two of the tracts, and the soil types that make up most of the area are somewhat limited for most aspects of development, SCCD’s Jackie Carbert said, and those limitations are related to flooding and well strength.
The second subdivision, a minor subdivision in the Powder Horn reconfigures 3.7 acres to split into 2.5 and 1.2 acre tracts. It’s not classified as farmland but is designated as highly erodible land. The soil is limited for development in the area, including slope and bedrock, among other issues.
“Do we have any soil in the county that is rated for development?” Orrin Connell joked.
“It doesn’t feel like it, honestly,” Carbert said.
All comments were approved from the reviews and will be submitted to the subdivision developer.
In other business:
• The tree program started in November and remains open for those wishing to order trees for the upcoming year. The seedling store is available online at sccdwy.org/shop.
“We’ve had 19 orders so far, with three through the mail and 16 online,” Jackie Carbert said. “...It’s a good start.”
• Ptolemy Data Systems estimated more than $4,700 for laptop replacements for SCCD staff and for a printer replacement as well.
“They’re definitely past their useful life,” Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said.
The budget item was approved with no objections.
• The board reinstated its current slate of officers as follows: Susan Holmes as chair, Edith Heyward as vice chair and Connell as secretary/treasurer.