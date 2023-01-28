SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District, in collaboration with Department of Environmental Quality and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will restore a section of Tongue River near the Acme Power Plant site to benefit the surrounding habitat.
SCCD is currently finalizing permitting to partially remove and stabilize an existing derelict diversion dam to improve fish and boater passage. The area sits within the Tongue River Water Trail established by Sheridan Community Land Trust, where recreators often float down the river.
WGFD funded the around $32,000 design of the project, which final iterations cut the diversion structure off at the riverbed, as the entities feared additional unsafe debris and sediment might arise if the entire structure was removed.
"I don't want to say it's completely safe, because I don't know out there," SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said, saying potential contaminants are not a concern to recreators in the area based on SCCD's sampling.
The removal enables recreators to not have to leave the water and walk on land beyond the diversion and back into the water.
"It was previously used to divert water into the plant into some underground cooling tunnels, so it was diverted in and back out," Rogaczewski said.
The metal sheet pile structure, which started degrading to a degree, still backs up water and creates a barrier for fish migration and recreational floating, causing a safety hazard, Rogaczewski said.
The Army Corps of Engineers must approve the final plan for the project and then it can be completed. The area where the structure is being cut off will be backfilled with rock material. Pending final approval, the project will go to bid in February to have the work completed in March or April.
"The intent is to have it done before runoff season," Rogaczewski said.
The project will additionally restore appropriate habitat for native fish in the Tongue River.
"The whole intent from our standpoint is to open up upstream fish passage at the site and improve the area for floaters," WGFD habitat biologist Travis Cundy said.
The structure designed to help fish underwater include a 2% sloping roof and ramp designed to allow fish to go up and over. Seasonally, mountain whitefish, brown and rainbow trout, native suckers and sorted redhorse would all be expected to be moving in that area.
Cundy said other fish in the system are currently stopped by other barriers due to lack of concurrence with irrigators along the Tongue River in that area.
The Acme site continues to receive restorative work, including approved asbestos abatement and debris clean up in the area and building, which is a large step in the overall restoration of the site.
"Big, expensive steps," Rogaczewski said. "But that will be good, and they will go a long way to then being able to really get in there and do what we need to do."
