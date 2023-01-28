SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District, in collaboration with Department of Environmental Quality and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will restore a section of Tongue River near the Acme Power Plant site to benefit the surrounding habitat. 

SCCD is currently finalizing permitting to partially remove and stabilize an existing derelict diversion dam to improve fish and boater passage. The area sits within the Tongue River Water Trail established by Sheridan Community Land Trust, where recreators often float down the river. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

