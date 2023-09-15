Constitution Week
Sheridan High School students from We the People, under the director of history teacher Michael Thomas, will be presenting a program to celebrate Constitution Week on Tuesday.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students from We the People, under the director of history teacher Michael Thomas, will be presenting a program to celebrate Constitution Week on Tuesday.

The program will be presented at Sheridan High School from 6:30-8 p.m. Admission is free.

