SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students from We the People, under the director of history teacher Michael Thomas, will be presenting a program to celebrate Constitution Week on Tuesday.
The program will be presented at Sheridan High School from 6:30-8 p.m. Admission is free.
Free speech activist Mary Beth Tinker will be the program speaker via Zoom. Students will be presenting their essays on The United State Constitution with follow-up questions.
The program is supported by Sheridan’s National Societies, Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution and United States Daughters War of 1812.