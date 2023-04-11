SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation construction crews began Sheridan's Downtown Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project Monday with closure sequence phase one, which includes the intersection of Main and Dow streets.
The plan is to work on the intersection through late May. Traffic will be detoured to First, Mandel, Alger, Brooks and Gould streets. Detours will be clearly marked, WYDOT said.
The existing road surface will be removed to allow the contractor to begin installing the new utilities and connect them to the existing utility lines. The new utilities and storm sewer will be tied into existing structures on the east and west ends of Dow Street as part of the initial closure.
Phase two is scheduled to begin mid-April, which moves construction between Dow and Mandel streets, anticipated to continue through late June.
All work remains weather dependent and access to all businesses will be clearly identified, WYDOT said. Public meetings will be held weekly at ERA Carroll Realty's upstairs board room at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.