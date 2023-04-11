Downtown Sheridan stock summer
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation construction crews began Sheridan's Downtown Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project Monday with closure sequence phase one, which includes the intersection of Main and Dow streets. 

The plan is to work on the intersection through late May. Traffic will be detoured to First, Mandel, Alger, Brooks and Gould streets. Detours will be clearly marked, WYDOT said. 

Recommended for you